Baltimore City councilman to challenge Mfume

Veteran Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume is getting a challenger in next year’s Democratic primary.

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway announced Wednesday that he is vying for Mfume’s seat.

Conway said while he respects Mfume, he feels he’s not doing enough to both confront President Trump and deal with issues from people’s energy bills to mental health.

Conway said, “A mixture between the threats to Democracy and the very real things people experience day to day have sort of pushed me into a position where I have been looking for leadership to step in but I’m not really seeing that and I’ve decided I was going to be that change that I wanted to see.”

In a statement, Mfume confirmed he is running for reelection saying, “I am a fighter for people and this is one more fight to win.”

Mfume represents the seventh congressional district, which includes most of Baltimore City and a portion of Baltimore County.

Mfume turns 77 next week and has done two stints in the Congress for a total of 14 years.

Conway is 36 and is in his second term on the city council.

Conway said he hopes to tap into growing disenchantment within the Democratic party.

“I think part of the disenchantment that we see in the party is that things have gotten stale,” Conway said. “Unfortunately we see folks continue to act like things are normal. There’s nothing normal about what’s going on in our country right now.”

It is historically a challenge to unseat a well known incumbent like Mfume. Besides serving in Congress, he has also had his own television show and served as president of the NAACP.

According to his June 30 finance report, Mfume had nearly $667,000 to spend on his reelection campaign.