Is a welcoming Maryland ready for an increase in its immigrant populations?

The Baltimore Banner | By John-John Williams IV
Published November 27, 2024 at 10:58 AM EST
Gabriela Hernandez Marquez, an undocumented immigrant, speaks at an event announcing Anne Arundel County’s pursuit of a Certified Welcoming designation from Welcoming America. The designation will position Anne Arundel as a leader in immigrant inclusion, joining more than two dozen communities across the U.S. and becoming only the third local government in Maryland to achieve this distinction. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Gabriela Hernandez Marquez, an undocumented immigrant, speaks at an event announcing Anne Arundel County’s pursuit of a Certified Welcoming designation from Welcoming America. The designation will position Anne Arundel as a leader in immigrant inclusion, joining more than two dozen communities across the U.S. and becoming only the third local government in Maryland to achieve this distinction.

Maryland is preparing for an influx of immigrants amid President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to enact the largest mass deportation in the history of the United States.

Baltimore is on the verge of providing language access services across all of its agencies. Anne Arundel County is proclaiming its commitment to welcome all people. And throughout the state, experts and workers who serve foreign-born communities are preparing for change.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Is a welcoming Maryland ready for an increase in its immigrant populations?

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner ImmigrationImmigrantsDonald TrumpMaryland
John-John Williams IV
See stories by John-John Williams IV
