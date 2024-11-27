Maryland is preparing for an influx of immigrants amid President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to enact the largest mass deportation in the history of the United States.

Baltimore is on the verge of providing language access services across all of its agencies. Anne Arundel County is proclaiming its commitment to welcome all people. And throughout the state, experts and workers who serve foreign-born communities are preparing for change.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Is a welcoming Maryland ready for an increase in its immigrant populations?

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.