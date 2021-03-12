-
The General Assembly is again this year taking up legislation that would make Maryland a sanctuary state. The controversial bill, which is scheduled for a…
The House of Delegates approved on nearly a party line vote Friday a bill that extends tax breaks to low-income immigrants despite the objections of…
A bill extending a major poverty-fighting tool to low-income immigrants cleared an initial vote in the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday, despite…
MD Senate Advances Tax Credit Expansion To Immigrants, Over Republican ObjectionsA debate over whether to expand an anti-poverty tax measure to immigrants is breaking down along party lines in the Maryland General Assembly, with…
Cristobal Gomez was in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, detention center in Frederick County for a month and 18 days before a lawyer took…
Updated 3:32 p.m., 06-14-18While Baltimore’s schools are losing students every year, there is one population that is growing rapidly: students whose first…
Some Baltimore City public schools have lost thousands of dollars in federal funding because of changes to the school lunch program. City Council members…
As the Trump Administration bears down on immigration enforcement, what is the recourse of immigrants facing deportation, who are often without funds to…
Late last month, most of the kitchen staff at The Boathouse walked off the job after immigration agents asked the Canton restaurant’s management for their…
The International Rescue Committee works with refugees and other immigrants with low incomes who want to put down roots here by buying a home. We speak…