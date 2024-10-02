Community center in Frederick welcomes immigrants 

For two decades, Centro Hispano de Frederick has welcomed the immigrant community in Frederick County.

Centro Hispano de Frederick is primarily led by volunteers, and provides services ranging from English classes to legal clinics. It also serves as a friendly space where people from other countries can learn and prosper.

We speak with Executive Director Suzanne Salichs, and hear from Evelyn Rodriguez, a participant in Años Dorados, and Rosalie Piña, a student in the Éxito program.

This Saturday, Frederick’s Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held along Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick from noon to 5 pm.

