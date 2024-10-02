© 2024 WYPR
Community center in Frederick welcomes immigrants 

By Ashley Sterner,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT
Entre Mujeres (Among Women) is one of the programs developed by Centro Hispano de Frederick. The program offers a variety of support services for immigrant women.
Courtesy of Centro Hispano de Frederick
Entre Mujeres (Among Women) is one of the programs developed by Centro Hispano de Frederick. The program offers a variety of support services for immigrant women.

For two decades, Centro Hispano de Frederick has welcomed the immigrant community in Frederick County.

Centro Hispano de Frederick is primarily led by volunteers, and provides services ranging from English classes to legal clinics. It also serves as a friendly space where people from other countries can learn and prosper.

We speak with Executive Director Suzanne Salichs, and hear from Evelyn Rodriguez, a participant in Años Dorados, and Rosalie Piña, a student in the Éxito program.

This Saturday, Frederick’s Hispanic Heritage Festival will be held along Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick from noon to 5 pm.

On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordLatinosFrederick News-PostImmigration
