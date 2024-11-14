How is Baltimore's immigrant community preparing for 2025 and beyond?

Today, a conversation about how immigration policy will change now that President-elect Donald Trump is returning to the White House. He says his intention is to hire or nominate immigration officials who have long taken hardline positions.

Tom speaks with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of Global Refuge, which provides asylum services and assists refugees with resettlement.

He also talks with Mark Parker, who has just been elected to serve on the Baltimore City Council to represent District 1, which includes a large Hispanic population. Community organizer Susana Barrios also joins us. She is the Vice President of the Latino Racial Justice Circle.

*Global Refuge is an underwriter for WYPR.*