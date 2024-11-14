© 2024 WYPR
Midday

How is Baltimore's immigrant community preparing for 2025 and beyond?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Migrants approach the U.S. border wall from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Migrants approach the U.S. border wall from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Today, a conversation about how immigration policy will change now that President-elect Donald Trump is returning to the White House. He says his intention is to hire or nominate immigration officials who have long taken hardline positions.

Tom speaks with Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of Global Refuge, which provides asylum services and assists refugees with resettlement.

He also talks with Mark Parker, who has just been elected to serve on the Baltimore City Council to represent District 1, which includes a large Hispanic population. Community organizer Susana Barrios also joins us. She is the Vice President of the Latino Racial Justice Circle.

*Global Refuge is an underwriter for WYPR.*

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes