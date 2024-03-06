© 2024 WYPR
Polls provide very different snapshots of two Baltimore-area congressional races

The Baltimore Banner | By Pam Wood
Published March 6, 2024 at 10:47 AM EST
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
The late-day sun shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington.

New polling paints a picture of two very different races for open congressional seats in the Baltimore suburbs.

In the 2nd Congressional District, the Democratic primary appears to be Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s to lose. The Baltimore County executive enjoys 50% support, compared to 5% support for his chief rival, Del. Harry Bhandari, according to an internal campaign poll.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd Congressional District, no one among a slew of Democratic candidates is getting out of single digits and more than half of voters are undecided, according to another poll.

The primary is May 14.

A breakdown of the new polls continues at The Baltimore Banner: Polls provide very different snapshots of two Baltimore-area congressional races

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region.
