Polls provide very different snapshots of two Baltimore-area congressional races

New polling paints a picture of two very different races for open congressional seats in the Baltimore suburbs.

In the 2nd Congressional District, the Democratic primary appears to be Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s to lose. The Baltimore County executive enjoys 50% support, compared to 5% support for his chief rival, Del. Harry Bhandari, according to an internal campaign poll.

Meanwhile, in the 3rd Congressional District, no one among a slew of Democratic candidates is getting out of single digits and more than half of voters are undecided, according to another poll.

The primary is May 14.

