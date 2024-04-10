Maryland voters are split on the direction of the state and the economy, and chiefly concerned about crime, according to a new survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner.

Heading into next month’s primary election, crime, taxes and economic development and jobs ranked at the top of a list of voters’ priorities, the poll found. Among a subset of Maryland voters, 78% of respondents said crime was a “major factor” that would influence their support of a political candidate. Economic development and jobs was another major factor for 76% of respondents, while 75% of those surveyed called taxes and government spending a major factor in their vote.

Voters, meanwhile, are split on the direction of the state, with about 40% believing Maryland is heading in the right direction and 43% thinking it’s on the wrong track. They’re also equally divided on Maryland’s economic situation, with 45% calling it “mostly negative” and 45% saying it’s “mostly positive.” Democrats were more likely to have a positive view of the direction of the state and the economy than Maryland voters overall.

The survey of 800 registered voters in the state was conducted by landline and cellphone from March 19 to March 24. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. The poll also surveyed 408 likely Democratic voters about the primary election. Those questions had a 4.9 percentage point margin of error.

A breakdown of the new poll continues at The Baltimore Banner: Crime, economy and taxes top of mind for Maryland voters in 2024, poll shows

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.