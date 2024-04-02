U.S. Rep. David Trone has a slight edge over Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the Democratic primary race for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat, a closely contested matchup whose winner will advance to a similarly competitive general election, according to a new survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner.

Among a subset of Democratic voters, 42% of respondents backed Trone in the primary while 33% said they supported Alsobrooks.

Each of the Democratic frontrunners would face a tight showdown against Republican favorite Gov. Larry Hogan, the poll found. Both matchups were statistically tied, within the margin of error.

In a potential November matchup, 44% of respondents said they backed Hogan while 40% supported Alsobrooks. The other matchup was also close: 43% said they backed Hogan while 42% picked Trone. About 10% were undecided in both races.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Senate poll: Trone leads Alsobrooks; potential November matchups close

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.