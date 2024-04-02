© 2024 WYPR
Senate poll: Trone leads Alsobrooks; potential November matchups close

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Hallie Miller
Published April 2, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT
Leading candidates for the U.S. Senate in Maryland in 2024 are, from left: U.S. Rep David Trone, a Democrat; former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican; and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. (Photos by Taneen Momeni, Kaitlin Newman and Kylie Cooper)
Photos by Taneen Momeni, Kaitlin Newman and Kylie Cooper
/
The Baltimore Banner
Leading candidates for the U.S. Senate in Maryland in 2024 are, from left: U.S. Rep David Trone, a Democrat; former Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican; and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

U.S. Rep. David Trone has a slight edge over Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the Democratic primary race for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat, a closely contested matchup whose winner will advance to a similarly competitive general election, according to a new survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner.

Among a subset of Democratic voters, 42% of respondents backed Trone in the primary while 33% said they supported Alsobrooks.

Each of the Democratic frontrunners would face a tight showdown against Republican favorite Gov. Larry Hogan, the poll found. Both matchups were statistically tied, within the margin of error.

In a potential November matchup, 44% of respondents said they backed Hogan while 40% supported Alsobrooks. The other matchup was also close: 43% said they backed Hogan while 42% picked Trone. About 10% were undecided in both races.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Senate poll: Trone leads Alsobrooks; potential November matchups close

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
The Baltimore Banner Election 2024Larry HoganDavid TronePrince George's County Executive Angela AlsobrooksAngela AlsobrooksMaryland PoliticsGoucher Collegegoucher poll
Hallie Miller
