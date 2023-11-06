Baltimore’s historic St. Benedict Church will close permanently following the revelation of a second allegation implicating its popular former pastor, Rev. Paschal Morlino.

Church leadership on Saturday confirmed the plan to close the parish near Carroll Park during a late-afternoon Mass, stunning the roughly 30 congregants in attendance. The church is scheduled to end administering the sacraments Nov. 15, but the archdiocese said volunteers will continue to operate community programs at the site.

Following the sacrament of the Eucharist, a member of the clergy read from a prepared statement to confirm the closure of the church and the new allegation. Multiple parishioners shook their heads as they listened. Some whispered to one another, while others sat perfectly still.

Outside the church following the announcement, parishioner Tom Phillips reflected on the news.

”I think everybody’s upset,” he said.

“It’s not right,” Elizabeth Rippetoe repeated several times. The 95-year-old has been coming to St. Benedict since the 1950s, she said.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore in October dismissed Morlino from his position leading the church amid an investigation by The Baltimore Banner. It was disclosed that Morlino paid $200,000 to quietly settle allegations of fraud and sexual assault.

“We understand that this news comes at a difficult time for the parishioners,” the archdiocese said in a statement Saturday. “The difficult decision was made based on the limited number of clergy available for this ministry.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: St. Benedict Church announces closure as 2nd allegation surfaces against former pastor

