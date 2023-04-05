The long-anticipated 456-page grand jury report detailing allegations of sexual abuse and cover-up in the Archdiocese of Baltimore is set to be released at 1 p.m.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General launched the investigation in 2019 and subpoenaed hundreds of thousands of documents; interviewed former priests, church employees, witnesses and survivors of sexual abuse; and compiled the document, which is called “Clergy Abuse in Maryland.”

The report details “pervasive sexual abuse” among the priesthood and “complicit silence” from the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The investigation identified 158 priests — many of whom were previously known — who are accused of “sexual abuse” and “physical torture” of more than 600 people in the last 80 years.

The move comes after Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor Jr. on Tuesday issued an order authorizing the public disclosure of the document “as the Office of the Attorney General shall see fit.”

Ahead of the release of the report, Archbishop William Lori posted a letter and video online that called on Catholics to join him in praying for survivors of sexual abuse.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Maryland attorney general to release grand jury report into Archdiocese of Baltimore today

This is a developing news story and will be updated.