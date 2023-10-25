The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy. What does this mean for survivors of clergy abuse?

The Child Victims Act lifts the statute of limitations on when sexual abuse victims may sue perpetrators. Steven J. Kelly is a principal at the law firm Grant & Eisenhofer. He represents some of the first-to-file plaintiffs. We hear their stories.

Plus, what does the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s bankruptcy filing mean for survivors of clergy abuse? We speak with Professor Pamela Foohey of Cardozo School of Law, who argues that the process pushes survivors into settlements. With Christopher Odinet of Iowa College of Law, Foohey recently published the article, “Silencing Litigation Through Bankruptcy,” in the Virginia Law Review.

