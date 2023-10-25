© 2023 WYPR
On The Record

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy. What does this mean for survivors of clergy abuse?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT
SNAP member David Lorenz leads a press conference about the cover-up of child sexual abuse by Baltimore Archdiocese.
Peter Smith/AP
/
AP
David Lorenz, Maryland director for the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, speaks at a sidewalk news conference outside the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops gathering in Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The Child Victims Act lifts the statute of limitations on when sexual abuse victims may sue perpetrators. Steven J. Kelly is a principal at the law firm Grant & Eisenhofer. He represents some of the first-to-file plaintiffs. We hear their stories.

Plus, what does the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s bankruptcy filing mean for survivors of clergy abuse? We speak with Professor Pamela Foohey of Cardozo School of Law, who argues that the process pushes survivors into settlements. With Christopher Odinet of Iowa College of Law, Foohey recently published the article, “Silencing Litigation Through Bankruptcy,” in the Virginia Law Review.

Links:
Baltimore Archdiocese bankruptcy brings new time crunch for alleged victims
Archbishop Lori’s Message on Chapter 11
What’s a creditor’s committee? 7 abuse victims to negotiate for all in Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie