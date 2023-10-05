A former Mississippi state schools superintendent who oversaw a startling turnaround in student achievement will take over as Maryland’s interim superintendent on Oct. 23.

Carey Wright has gained national prominence for her role in helping Mississippi students’ scores on national math and reading tests move from among the worst to close to the national average in just a decade. She had previously worked as a teacher, principal and administrator in the Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s county school systems and as chief academic officer for Washington, D.C., public schools.

“We have a grand opportunity to assure strong, equitable outcomes for all of our students. I expect to take advantage of the opportunity to make sure this actually happens,” Wright said shortly after her appointment was announced. She will earn a $350,000 salary, prorated for the remainder of her term.

She takes over from Mohammed Choudhury, whose resignation takes effect Friday, after he apparently lost the board’s support this summer. Choudhury had previously said he wanted a four-year contract that would take him to 2028, but announced he would not seek one last month. He will stay on as a senior adviser for policy until the end of June and will retain his $310,000 salary.

Wright will have the interim post until June 2024, when a permanent superintendent will take over under a four-year contract. The board will do a national search and Wright may apply for the permanent post but she hasn’t indicated her intentions.

“I think she is interested but we will see,” said Maryland State School Board President Clarence Crawford. Wright lives in Baltimore County.

The story continues at the Baltimore Banner: Maryland names interim schools superintendent who led Mississippi reading ‘miracle’

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.