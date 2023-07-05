© 2023 WYPR
The Blueprint, Maryland's massive education reform plan, is underway. What changes are families and students seeing?

Published July 5, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT
Parts of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future are starting to show up in families’ lives: like thousands of new slots in pre-K. Tutoring to help pupils read at grade level. We speak with Maryland Matters reporter William J. Ford and to Brit Kirwan, chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland, who led the charge for the Blueprint.

Blueprint board could approve ‘majority’ of school system plans next month
Breaking down the Blueprint: Major changes ahead as Maryland plans dramatic expansion of early childhood education

Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
