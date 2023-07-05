The Blueprint, Maryland's massive education reform plan, is underway. What changes are families and students seeing?

Parts of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future are starting to show up in families’ lives: like thousands of new slots in pre-K. Tutoring to help pupils read at grade level. We speak with Maryland Matters reporter William J. Ford and to Brit Kirwan, chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland, who led the charge for the Blueprint.

Blueprint board could approve ‘majority’ of school system plans next month

Breaking down the Blueprint: Major changes ahead as Maryland plans dramatic expansion of early childhood education

