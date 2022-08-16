© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Midday on Education: MD Schools Supt. Mohammed Choudhury

Published August 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mohammed Choudhury is the Superintendent of Schools for the Maryland Department of Education. (MD Dept. of Ed. photo)

Most Maryland students and teachers will return to their classrooms in the next couple of weeks. Most jurisdictions across the state and around the country are experiencing a teacher shortage that is unprecedented in American education. Nationwide, it’s estimated that 300,000 teachers have left the classroom. In Maryland alone, more than 5,500 teachers have left the profession this year. This shortage is most certainly top of mind for local superintendents.

Mohammed Choudhury is the Superintendent of Schools for the Maryland Department of Education. He joins Tom to talk about the reasons teachers are leaving the profession, and what can be done to fill the pipeline to replace them.

We reach Mohammed Choudhury on Zoom.

Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
