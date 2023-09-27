Maryland education department launches search for new state superintendent

The Maryland State Education Department is beginning the search for a new state superintendent, after Mohammed Choudhury’s announcement earlier this month that he will not be pursuing a second term as the state schools leader.

In July, The Washington Post talked to former and current education department employees who alleged that Choudhury created a “toxic” work environment.

Choudhury, who has spent his past two years as state superintendent spearheading the $3.8 billion Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, denied these accusations multiple times. But in a June 30 letter to state legislator leaders, he apologized for his behavior.

“If there has ever been a moment where my passion in any way offended, confused, frustrated, or caused you pause – I am sorry, that was not and is not my intent,” Choudhury wrote.

Choudhury’s final day in office remains undecided, according to a press release from the state department on Tuesday.

But a newly-formed search committee, chaired by board vice president Joshua Michael, is already looking for a replacement.

Cindy Sexton, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, said the next state superintendent will have a lot on their plate.

“As always, one of my biggest concerns is recruiting and retaining our educators,” Sexton said. “We are not going to fix any trajectory on academics if we don't have those educators in the classroom working with our students.”

The next state education leader will also have to prioritize mental health services and school safety, Sexton said. Students with disabilities need more support, and so do LGBTQ+ students facing backlash from book-banning advocates, she added.

“Protecting those marginalized students is always a concern,” Sexton said.

Diamonté Brown, the Baltimore City teachers’ union leader, said she wants a state leader that prioritizes communication.

Specifically, “someone that promotes and creates space to listen to students, and parents, and school staff members, like teachers and related service providers,” Brown said.

The search committee will partner with an outside firm to help find candidates that meet state and school leaders’ standards for the superintendent position. The new leader will serve a four-year term beginning July 1.