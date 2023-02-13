A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge upheld two out of three findings in a city administrative ruling that City Council President Nick Mosby violated Baltimore’s ethics code for elected officials.

At a virtual hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill agreed with the Baltimore City Ethics board that the Democrat solicited donations from controlled donors to a legal defense fund established for him and his wife, former City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

While neither Mosby served as an officer of the fund, the city council president erred by not explicitly disavowing himself from the trust.

Mosby could have publicly disclaimed that he did not want to receive any donations from the trust, but failed to do so, the judge said: “In the absence of having done that, I find that he had an ownership in the trust.”

This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Judge upholds two ethics violations against Nick Mosby, but rules Council President didn’t take money from controlled donors

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.