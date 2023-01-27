The trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been delayed again after a federal judge allowed her defense team to withdraw from the case.

U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby also found that Mosby, who served two terms as the city’s top prosecutor and is married to the city council president, is indigent and will allow the federal public defender’s office to represent her.

Mosby’s lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, is facing the possibility of criminal contempt charges for his conduct in her case, and said that he could no longer put his full effort into her trial defense. Three other attorneys from his firm said that posed a conflict of interest for them, while two other attorneys said they were not able to take up a larger role in the case.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Judge allows Marilyn Mosby’s defense team to withdraw, finds her indigent

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.