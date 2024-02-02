Early spring is on the way, if a rodent in Pennsylvania is to be believed.

The famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Friday, which means we can expect milder weather. In good news for Phil, that does line up with what the professionals say.

An 8-14 day temperature outlook published by the National Weather Service on Jan. 31 indicates that parts of Maryland have a 60-70% chance of experiencing warmer than average temperatures over the next two weeks, while other parts of the state have a 70-80% chance.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Long winter or early spring? Groundhog Day prediction matches forecast for Maryland

