© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long winter or early spring? Groundhog Day prediction matches forecast for Maryland

The Baltimore Banner | By Cody Boteler,
Lillian Reed
Published February 2, 2024 at 9:38 AM EST
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day in 2023. (Barry Reeger/AP)
Barry Reeger
/
AP
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day in 2023.

Early spring is on the way, if a rodent in Pennsylvania is to be believed.

The famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Friday, which means we can expect milder weather. In good news for Phil, that does line up with what the professionals say.

An 8-14 day temperature outlook published by the National Weather Service on Jan. 31 indicates that parts of Maryland have a 60-70% chance of experiencing warmer than average temperatures over the next two weeks, while other parts of the state have a 70-80% chance.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Long winter or early spring? Groundhog Day prediction matches forecast for Maryland

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner animalsWeatherWeather ForecastNational Weather Service
Cody Boteler
See stories by Cody Boteler
Lillian Reed
See stories by Lillian Reed
Related Content
Load More