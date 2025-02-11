© 2025 WYPR
Forecast snow causes school closings, early dismissals Tuesday

The Baltimore Banner | By Clara Longo de Freitas
Published February 11, 2025 at 9:14 AM EST
A family walks along a snowy path in Columbia last month. Area school districts are announcing early closures as the Baltimore region is expected to see a wintry mix of precipitation. 

With snow forecast for Baltimore on Tuesday, school districts are announcing early dismissals around the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for much of the region from 1 p.m. Tuesday into 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Baltimore region could see up to 5 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

The Baltimore Banner has list of the schools that are having early dismissals or closed on Tuesday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. You can find them here.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
