Forecast snow causes school closings, early dismissals Tuesday

With snow forecast for Baltimore on Tuesday, school districts are announcing early dismissals around the region.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather warning for much of the region from 1 p.m. Tuesday into 7 a.m. Wednesday. The Baltimore region could see up to 5 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

The Baltimore Banner has list of the schools that are having early dismissals or closed on Tuesday. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. You can find them here.

