© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPF/Frederick will be running at a reduced power the rest of this week and beginning of next week as Verizon is working on replacing their antennas. Download the WYPR app to stream.

Pistachio Tide kills thousands of fish in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published September 5, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
Dead fish were floating between Pier Five and Pier Six in the Inner Harbor Wednesday morning. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)
Jerry Jackson
/
The Baltimore Banner
Dead fish were floating between Pier Five and Pier Six in the Inner Harbor Wednesday morning.

About 24,000 fish and other sea creatures were killed in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor this week by a Pistachio Tide that depleted dissolved oxygen levels in the water.

Catfish, perch and blue crabs floated to the surface of the water.

Charmaine Dahlenburg, the director of field conservation at the National Aquarium, said the Pistachio Tide was caused by a hot day followed by a cool night.

The rapid change in temperature caused a thermal inversion, bringing bacteria from the bottom of the harbor to the top.

After being exposed to sunlight, the bacteria caused algae blooms, which quickly sucked up the oxygen in the water.

“This is a natural occurring event,” Dahlenburg said. “Normally what you'll see is this happening in ponds, because ponds are a more closed system. The water is very stagnant in a pond. And the harbor, unfortunately, acts like a pond at times because we dredged it so much.”

The Pistachio Tide usually happens about one to four times a year.

Dahlenburg said oxygen levels have crept up from zero milliliters per liter to two. However, an idea level is five milliliters per liter.

“At least we're seeing some sort of rebound. This event is going to be over very soon,” Dahlenburg said.

The harbor also experienced a Mahogany Tide recently. The Aquarium describes that phenomenon as “a type of brown algal bloom caused by nitrogen and phosphorous runoff found within the water combined with a stretch of warm, dry days with little water disruption from wind or rain.”

A Mahogany Tide can also cause oxygen issues.
Tags
WYPR News Inner HarborWeatherEnvironmentFish
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More