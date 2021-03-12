-
NewsThe state Senate gave initial approval Wednesday to a COVID-19 relief package expected to cost nearly $1.3 billion initially, plus more in future years.…
-
The most recent jobless figures show more than 200,000 Marylanders remain unemployed. But Baltimore County officials are being advised the economy may…
-
More than six months since the pandemic caused widespread job losses, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson says her office has processed 96 percent…
-
This is a Labor Day like no other, with millions of people out of work due to the COVID-19 economy.In Maryland, Baltimore County has had more people…
-
Yesterday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson announced that over the Fourth of July weekend, the state had…
-
Maryland officials have uncovered a scheme to defraud the state unemployment insurance program of $501 million dollars, Gov. Larry Hogan announced…
-
The pool of money that pays for Maryland unemployment benefits, the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, is running out of money. As a result, Maryland…
-
More than half a million Maryland residents have filed for unemployment insurance since March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state is still…
-
A look into the details of Stage II of Maryland’s recovery plan: Is there a difference between what’s legal and what’s safe? Plus: How’s the job hunt…
-
The state government employees who process unemployment insurance claims and work in state prisons, juvenile services facilities, hospitals and…