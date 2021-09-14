Obstacles In Maryland's Labor Market Recovery

The number of Marylanders holding jobs edged up most months this year--but it’s still far below the number who were working in February 2020.

Bryan Renbaum of the news site, MarylandReporter.com tells us what some business leaders think it will take to get people back to work, and why many jobless Marylanders are still frustrated with the state’s unemployment system.

Then, Janet Glover-Kervliet, founder of the Baltimore Job Hunters Support Group, compares what we’re going through now with the aftermath of the Great Recession a decade ago. And recent participant Virginia Bell talks about staying positive during an arduous search.

Check out the PBS special series, "Future Of Work." Find more information about the upcoming BJHSG festival on September 25th, as well as the 10th anniversary gala next month, here.