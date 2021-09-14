© 2021 WYPR
Obstacles In Maryland's Labor Market Recovery

Published September 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT
hiring pandemic
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
/
AP
Employers are raising wages, offering benefits, and promising bonuses to try to attract applicants. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The number of Marylanders holding jobs edged up most months this year--but it’s still far below the number who were working in February 2020.

Bryan Renbaum of the news site, MarylandReporter.com tells us what some business leaders think it will take to get people back to work, and why many jobless Marylanders are still frustrated with the state’s unemployment system.

Then, Janet Glover-Kervliet, founder of the Baltimore Job Hunters Support Group, compares what we’re going through now with the aftermath of the Great Recession a decade ago. And recent participant Virginia Bell talks about staying positive during an arduous search.

Check out the PBS special series, "Future Of Work." Find more information about the upcoming BJHSG festival on September 25th, as well as the 10th anniversary gala next month, here.

On The Record unemployment Maryland unemployment insurance
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast