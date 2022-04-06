Governor Hogan drops 4-year degree requirement from thousands of state jobs

Thousands of state jobs that had required a four-year degree to apply won’t from now on, Governor Hogan announced last month. The nonprofit [email protected] will help the state recruit, tapping into workers with alternative experience - like military service, on-the-job learning, or an apprenticeship.

The group’s Chief Customer Officer, Bridgette Gray, says this move shines light on the millions of Americans who’ve been overlooked by degree requirements.

Check out Stellarworx and the Maryland state job board.

Then, Maryland’s unemployment numbers are slightly worse than the national figure, but employers are desperate to hire. What’s the disconnect? We ask economist Daraius Irani.