On The Record

Governor Hogan drops 4-year degree requirement from thousands of state jobs

Published April 6, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
MH Hogan workforce dev press conference
Joe Andrucyk
/
Flickr
Last month, Governor Hogan announced the state will eliminate the 4-year degree requirement from thousands of jobs and work with partners to recruit qualified job seekers.

Thousands of state jobs that had required a four-year degree to apply won’t from now on, Governor Hogan announced last month. The nonprofit [email protected] will help the state recruit, tapping into workers with alternative experience - like military service, on-the-job learning, or an apprenticeship.

The group’s Chief Customer Officer, Bridgette Gray, says this move shines light on the millions of Americans who’ve been overlooked by degree requirements.

Check out Stellarworx and the Maryland state job board.

Then, Maryland’s unemployment numbers are slightly worse than the national figure, but employers are desperate to hire. What’s the disconnect? We ask economist Daraius Irani.

jobs labor unemployment
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
