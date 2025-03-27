2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

Maryland's Department of Labor responds to mass federal layoffs, a sluggish economy

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:15 PM EDT
Portia Wu speaks to the state Senate Executive Nominations Committee during her nomination hearings on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Pamela Wood, The Baltimore Banner
Portia Wu speaks to the state Senate Executive Nominations Committee during her nomination hearings on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

The White House's initiative to reduce the federal workforce could result in thousands of Marylanders finding themselves without a job. This morning, the Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,000 workers were to be laid off. Another 10,000 will take early retirement or buyout offers.

Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu joins Midday to discuss mounting unemployment amidst a sluggish economy.

What can the state do to ease worker transition into other employment, including joining the state workforce, which was greatly reduced during the Hogan administration?

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland Labor Departmentunemployment
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
