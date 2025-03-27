Maryland's Department of Labor responds to mass federal layoffs, a sluggish economy

The White House's initiative to reduce the federal workforce could result in thousands of Marylanders finding themselves without a job. This morning, the Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,000 workers were to be laid off. Another 10,000 will take early retirement or buyout offers.

Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu joins Midday to discuss mounting unemployment amidst a sluggish economy.

What can the state do to ease worker transition into other employment, including joining the state workforce, which was greatly reduced during the Hogan administration?