Public Media Is at Risk

Dear Listener,

I’m reaching out with urgency and sincerity because Baltimore Public Media—along with public media stations across the country—is facing a real and immediate threat.

The Trump Administration has formally proposed eliminating federal funding for public media as part of a $9.4 billion rescission package sent to Congress. If passed, this would claw back already approved funding for public radio and television stations across the country, including Baltimore Public Media’s WYPR and WTMD. A vote in the House could take place in just a few days, and the Senate could follow with a simple majority.

This isn’t hypothetical—it’s real, it’s happening, and it places the future of local, trusted public media at serious risk.

Let me be clear: this is not a symbolic move. If approved, this action could irreparably damage the local public media you rely on—especially stations like WYPR and WTMD, which serve Baltimore and the surrounding region with independent news, cultural programming, and noncommercial music.

Here at Baltimore Public Media, federal support represents a modest but essential piece of our operational foundation (6% annually). But the ripple effect of losing this support will be far-reaching. The cost to produce and acquire trusted programs like Morning Edition, Marketplace, and Fresh Air will rise—while the resources that help us produce programs like Midday, Jazz with Andy Bienstock or WTMD’s First Thursday Festival, or shows like Six Degrees of Soul, The Roadhouse and many more will be impacted. This funding also supports WYPR’s award-winning newsroom, which delivers the essential local reporting Baltimore relies on.

For over 50 years, federal funding has helped fuel the infrastructure that connects more than 1,100 public radio and television stations nationwide. This support funds journalism jobs, covers music licensing, and maintains the backbone of our emergency alert systems. The impact is especially pronounced for smaller, rural, and tribal stations—many of which serve as the sole provider of local news and safety alerts in their communities.

We are actively contingency planning to ensure we continue delivering on our mission. But make no mistake: this challenge is real, and it’s growing.

So, what can you do?

Take Action Today:

Contact your members of Congress. Let them know you value public media and want CPB funding protected.



Visit ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to quickly send an email or make a call—it only takes a minute.



Share this message with friends, neighbors, and colleagues who believe in the power of public radio.



Support Baltimore Public Media by Fortifying the Future with a gift.

Our commitment to Baltimore is unwavering. In times of change, uncertainty, or crisis, public media has always been here for you. Now, I’m asking you to be here for us.

We do this work with you and for you. Together, we’ve built something deeply valuable for our communities—something that deserves to be protected.

With appreciation and urgency,

Craig Swagler

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager

ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

Read about the funding threat here