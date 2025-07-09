An Update on Federal Funding

Dear Listener,

Thank you for standing by Baltimore Public Media during these uncertain times. We rely on federal funding for our daily operations and get about 6% of our budget from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Next week the U.S. Senate is set to vote on the package that would eliminate this funding.

Baltimore Public Media needs your voice now to help ensure this doesn’t happen.

Take Action Before the Vote:

Call your U.S. Senator TODAY. Urge them to vote NO on H.R. 4 and protect CPB funding.



with friends, neighbors, and colleagues who care about public radio. Support Baltimore Public Media by giving to our Fortifying the Future campaign.

Thank you for your commitment to public radio. We will always be stronger with your support.

With gratitude,

Craig Swagler

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager

Please take a minute to contact your Senators through ProtectMyPublicMedia.org