The Future of Public Media

Dear Listener,

Today, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly advanced a White House-backed proposal to rescind $9.4 billion in already approved funding — including $1.1 billion for public media over the next two years and $8.3 billion in foreign aid.

The legislation now moves to the Senate, where it faces tougher obstacles and continued scrutiny. Even in the House, there was bipartisan concern — particularly over how these cuts could weaken the emergency alert systems supported by public media and hinder global AIDS prevention efforts through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

In the lead-up to the vote, lawmakers heard from communities across the country about how vital public media is — especially for those in rural and underserved areas where local journalism and emergency services rely on stations like ours.

While this House vote is disappointing, we are not backing down. The Senate will be a critical battleground, and we will continue to make our voices heard to protect the trusted, essential service public media provides to millions of Americans every day.

You can support us right now by donating to our Fortify the Future campaign to ensure that Baltimore Public Media can remain strong during these uncertain times.

Thank you for standing with us. Your commitment makes our work possible — and helps us keep pushing forward.

With gratitude,

Craig Swagler

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager

Please take a minute to contact your Senators through ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

Read more about the funding threat from NPR here