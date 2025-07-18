The House passes H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025

Dear Listener,

After months of tireless advocacy — by our team, public radio and TV stations across the country, and our partners at NPR — it is with deep disappointment that I share that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, by a narrow margin of 216–213. This legislation includes a clawback of federal funding that directly impacts Baltimore Public Media and the critical public service journalism, music and cultural programming we provide.

While this outcome is disheartening, it does not diminish the extraordinary advocacy efforts made — joined by millions of supporters nationwide — to defend the future of public media. Now, more than ever, we need your help.

The loss of federal funding creates a shortfall of just over half a million dollars in our FY26 budget and requires us to raise $2.5 million over the next four years just to maintain our current level of service. That figure does not account for the broader impact of this funding cut — such as the shared national services we benefit from as a member of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, including music rights that allow us to support and feature artists on WTMD and at our live events. These too are now at risk.

That’s why we are asking you to stand with us as we Fortify the Future of public media in Baltimore. Your support today is essential to closing this urgent gap and ensuring that WYPR can continue to deliver trusted journalism and WTMD can remain a vibrant hub for music and community culture.

We’ve always believed our greatest strength is the people we serve. That belief has never been more important than it is today.

If you value independent media and the local voices that connect and reflect our region, now is the time to act. Please consider making a gift to help Fortify the Future of Baltimore Public Media.

Thank you for being part of our public media family. We’re going to need each other in the months ahead.

With appreciation,

Craig Swagler

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager

Fortify the Future of Baltimore Public Media

Support WYPR

Support WTMD