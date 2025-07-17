2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Senate approves funding cuts for public media, what's next?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
The new headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street in Washington, Monday, April 15, 2013. NPR moved to a new headquarters facility with all digital equipment in Washington and is leaving its analog radio gear behind. The public radio network began broadcasting Saturday from its new home nine blocks north of the Capitol. NPR is consolidating its staff in one massive building after being spread across several sites for years. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
/
AP
The new headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) on North Capitol Street in Washington, Monday, April 15, 2013.

In the wee hours of the morning, the U.S. Senate voted to approve President Trump's rescission package, which includes the elimination of $1 billion for public broadcasting. The package will now move forward with the possibility of final approval from Congress by Friday.

If the package is approved, how will the public broadcast industry face this funding challenge?

Joining Midday to discuss this critical issue are Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler, American Public Television Stations President and CEO Kate Riley, and National Public Radio Media Correspondent David Folkenflik.

Congress, public media, Corporation For Public Broadcasting
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
