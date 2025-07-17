Senate approves funding cuts for public media, what's next?

In the wee hours of the morning, the U.S. Senate voted to approve President Trump's rescission package, which includes the elimination of $1 billion for public broadcasting. The package will now move forward with the possibility of final approval from Congress by Friday.

If the package is approved, how will the public broadcast industry face this funding challenge?

Joining Midday to discuss this critical issue are Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler, American Public Television Stations President and CEO Kate Riley, and National Public Radio Media Correspondent David Folkenflik.