What is the impact to Baltimore Public Media of President Trump’s executive order on CPB funding?

President Donald Trump late Thursday signed an executive order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS “to the maximum extent allowed by law”, alleging left-wing bias in reporting from both public media organizations. The order also targets local public media stations that receive federal funds — such as WYPR and WTMD, which fall under parent company Baltimore Public Media.

Roughly six-percent of Baltimore Public Media’s budget is made up of funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the non-profit organization that the President’s executive order is targeting. CPB receives money from the federal budget, and then disperses it through grants to NPR, PBS and their member stations across the country. Earlier this week, President Trump tried to remove three of the five members of the board of CPB, which prompted an immediate lawsuit to stop the move, alleging the president did not have the power to take these actions.

Appearing on WYPR’s Midday on Friday, Baltimore Public Media CEO Craig Swagler reminded listeners the order deals only with federal money, and does not impact member support, business sponsorships, private grants and other funding. A loss of the station’s funding from CPB would be “very impactful”, he said.

“It’s likely that this order will be challenged in court,” Swagler told host Tom Hall. “And I think we have to see that this is an attack — an attack on the independence of public media, and the role that we play in our communities.”

The executive order also calls for ending indirect funding to NPR and PBS by prohibiting local public radio and television stations from using taxpayer dollars to support the news organizations. Stations must buy programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered from NPR in order to air them.

Reporting from NPR contributed to this story.