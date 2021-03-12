-
Back in the late 1990’s, the Houston-based energy trading company, Enron, went on a lobbying and campaign contribution spree in the Maryland General Assembly.
-
Tony and Chef Cindy check in with one of the leading purveyors of ancient and heirloom grains.
-
Last night, in Washington, on the eve of a likely acquittal vote in his Senate impeachment trial, President Donald Trump delivered his annual State of the…
-
T.J. Smith, the former Baltimore Police Department spokesman, is Tom’s guest today -- part of our Conversations With the Candidates series. He is one of…
-
The number one challenge facing lawmakers in Annapolis this year is how to pay for a sweeping proposal from the Kirwan Commission aimed at improving…
-
Earlier this month, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. signed the HOME Act into law, ending a years-long dispute about equity and affordable…
-
The great jazz singer Tierney Sutton joined Tom today. She has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album eight times – that’s a Grammy…
-
Today, another in our occasional series, Midday on Higher Education. From time to time, Tom sits down with the presidents of Maryland colleges and…
-
It's another Midday newswrap. British Prime Minister Theresa May proposed a new plan for the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union, a process…
-
Tom is joined by Paul Muldoon. He is a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, as well as an editor, critic, playwright and translator, who has taught at Princeton…