Religious scholar uncovers the 'spiritual warriors' threatening Democracy

Images and video of the January 6th insurrection reveal the role Christian nationalism played in motivating rioters. The crowd storming the U.S. Capitol carried crosses, as well as signs and flags with Christian iconography.

A new book takes a deep look at a lesser-known evangelical Christian movement deeply connected to the events of January 6th - the New Apostolic Reformation.

Matthew Taylor is a senior scholar and the Protestant scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies. His new book is: “The Violent Take it by Force: The Christian Movement That Is Threatening Our Democracy.”

