© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Religious scholar uncovers the 'spiritual warriors' threatening Democracy

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 2, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
Kenny Womack, of Edmond, Okla., holds a cross at a Trump rally at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/AP
/
AP
Kenny Womack, of Edmond, Okla., holds a cross at a Trump rally at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Images and video of the January 6th insurrection reveal the role Christian nationalism played in motivating rioters. The crowd storming the U.S. Capitol carried crosses, as well as signs and flags with Christian iconography.

A new book takes a deep look at a lesser-known evangelical Christian movement deeply connected to the events of January 6th - the New Apostolic Reformation.

Matthew Taylor is a senior scholar and the Protestant scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies. His new book is: “The Violent Take it by Force: The Christian Movement That Is Threatening Our Democracy.”

Tags
On The Record On the RecordProgramsInstitute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish StudiesReligionPolitics
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie