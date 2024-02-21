Mahalia! A life; and Banneker-Douglass celebrates 60 years of Civil Rights
1 of 4 — 001_Jason Patterson_1962_Chestertown Protest.jpg
Drawings After Stills from 8mm Footage of the Chestertown Freedom Ride Protest, High street, Chestertown, Maryland, February 1962, Jason Patterson/soft pastel on raw canvas under clear leveling gel, 2022. Part of the REvisit/REimagine exhibit on view at the Banneker-Douglas museum.
2 of 4 — BookScanCenter_17-3.jpg
American civil rights lawyer and Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall (L) working at a typewriter in his home next to his first wife, civil rights activist Vivian Burey Marshall. Part of the REvisit/REimagine exhibit on view at the Banneker-Douglas museum. Photo: Afro Charities
3 of 4 — BookScanCenter_39.jpg
American civil rights activist, advocate, legal scholar and theorist, author and Episcopal priest, Pauli Murray. Part of the REvisit/REimagine exhibit on view at the Banneker-Douglas museum. Photo: Afro Charities
4 of 4 — BookScanCenter_15.jpg
Civil rights activist Gloria Richardson (R) receives an award for her work. Part of the REvisit/REimagine exhibit on view at the Banneker-Douglas museum. Photo: Afro Charities
The musical legacy of Mahalia Jackson, the Queen of Gospel, is immense. Arena Players tells her story, through song! How do you bring that legacy to the stage? We talk with musical director and performer Tevin Brown, and Tierra Strickland, who portrays Mahalia.
Plus, the Banneker-Douglass museum revisits the past with a look to the future … pairing archival civil rights photos with contemporary art. It's called REvisit REimagine. Curator Thomas James gives us a preview!
Links: Arena Players performances of Mahalia!, Banneker Douglas Museum, REvisit/REimagine opening party.