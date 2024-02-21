Mahalia! A life; and Banneker-Douglass celebrates 60 years of Civil Rights

The musical legacy of Mahalia Jackson, the Queen of Gospel, is immense. Arena Players tells her story, through song! How do you bring that legacy to the stage? We talk with musical director and performer Tevin Brown, and Tierra Strickland, who portrays Mahalia.

Plus, the Banneker-Douglass museum revisits the past with a look to the future … pairing archival civil rights photos with contemporary art. It's called REvisit REimagine. Curator Thomas James gives us a preview!

Links: Arena Players performances of Mahalia!, Banneker Douglas Museum, REvisit/REimagine opening party.