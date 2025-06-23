Baltimore-based Global Refuge: “a crushing blow to Afghan allies who were promised U.S. protection”

In less than three weeks, more than ten thousand Afghans who fled their country when the U.S. pulled its military forces out three years ago will lose the protections that allow them to live and work in the U.S. When the government announced it was revoking Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, the Baltimore-based nonprofit Global Refuge called it “a crushing blow to Afghan allies who were promised U.S. protection.”

Global Refuge is the new name for ‘Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service,' the 85-year-old faith-based nonprofit dedicated exclusively to serving refugee children and families. We talk with president and CEO Krish O’Mara Vignarajah about what’s going on with refugees in the Trump administration.