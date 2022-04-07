Microplastics found in human blood

We know all too well that plastics are clogging our landfills, swirling in our oceans and now, research shows, microplastics have been detected in the blood of humans.

Dr. Lynn Grattan, a practicing neuropsychologist with the University of Maryland Medical Center and professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, explains how plastics can enter the human body, and what can happen once they get there:

“These particles are bio available for uptake in the human bloodstream. That means when you eat or inhale the plastics, they can enter the human bloodstream and then circulate to all other parts of the body.”

Plus, how to minimize your exposure to plastics. Hint: it’s time to stop drinking out of flimsy one-use water bottles!

Links: Environment International Research Report, Guardian article, Dr. Lynn Grattan at UMMC.