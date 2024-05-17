© 2024 WYPR
Midday

News Wrap: The future of Preakness & city council elections

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
A horse in a barn on Black Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 19, 2023.
Miki Hellerbach
A horse in a barn on Black Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on May 19, 2023.

The 149th running of the Preakness Stakes is tomorrow at Pimlico Race Course, the historic, but dilapidated, track that is now owned by the state of Maryland.

Del. Sandy Rosenberg joins me to talk about the future of horse racing, and what we can expect over the next few years at Pimlico and the surrounding Park Heights neighborhood.

Later, an update on a few very tight races in the Democratic primary for seats on the Baltimore City Council. Hallie Miller of the Baltimore Banner joins Midday with the latest.

Election 2024PimlicoCity Council
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
