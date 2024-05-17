News Wrap: The future of Preakness & city council elections

The 149th running of the Preakness Stakes is tomorrow at Pimlico Race Course, the historic, but dilapidated, track that is now owned by the state of Maryland.

Del. Sandy Rosenberg joins me to talk about the future of horse racing, and what we can expect over the next few years at Pimlico and the surrounding Park Heights neighborhood.

Later, an update on a few very tight races in the Democratic primary for seats on the Baltimore City Council. Hallie Miller of the Baltimore Banner joins Midday with the latest.