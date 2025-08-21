Gov. Moore criticizes Trump, defends Baltimore as Pimlico demolition begins

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump on Thursday, telling him to stay out of Baltimore's business during a ceremony marking the demolition of Pimlico Race Course's old clubhouse.

"Specifically, Donald Trump, if you are not willing to walk our communities, keep our name out of your mouth,” Moore said to applause from the crowd. “If you are not willing to stand with our people, keep our names out of your mouth. If you are not willing to visit our communities and build with us, keep our names out of your mouth."

Moore's comments came in response to Trump's recent suggestion that Baltimore was "so far gone" when it comes to crime.

Wambui Kamau/WYPR Onlookers applauded the governor as he pounded on the podium warning President Donald Trump to “keep Baltimore’s name out of your mouth.”

The governor used the Pimlico demolition to highlight Baltimore's progress, noting that the city's homicide rate is at a 30-year low. Moore said the $400 million investment in rebuilding the historic racetrack — home to the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown — proves Baltimore isn't being left behind.

"We are not deficits that have to be fixed, but assets that have to be unearthed," Moore continued. “We don’t have to choose between investing in state assets and uplifting neighborhoods. We can do both.”

Demolition will be completed by year's end, with new construction beginning in early 2026.

The redeveloped facility will transform Pimlico from hosting about 15 racing days annually to 100 racing days a year, making it Maryland's premiere thoroughbred racing home.

Officials say the new track will support over 500 jobs and create a year-round economic hub for the Park Heights neighborhood.

The state is also spending $75 million in community development, including new housing for 200 residents and a branch of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

According to state officials, Maryland's thoroughbred racing industry sustains more than 28,000 jobs and generates approximately $3 billion in economic impact.

The Maryland Stadium Authority, in partnership with the Maryland Jockey Club, is overseeing the Pimlico redevelopment.