On The Record

Port aid, racetrack bills pass as General Assembly 2024 session ends

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:33 AM EDT
The 446th session of the Maryland General Assembly came to a close on April 8, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
The 446th session of the Maryland General Assembly came to a close on April 8, 2024. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Hours after the Maryland General Assembly adjourns, we speak with two journalists who covered it: WYPR's News Director Matt Bush and Pamela Wood of The Baltimore Banner.

Lawmakers reached a budget compromise. What new taxes and fees can consumers expect? Juvenile justice was revisited; will longer probation reduce crime? What's the future of Pimlico Race Course? Plus, financial help for Port workers.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
