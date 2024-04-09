Port aid, racetrack bills pass as General Assembly 2024 session ends
Hours after the Maryland General Assembly adjourns, we speak with two journalists who covered it: WYPR's News Director Matt Bush and Pamela Wood of The Baltimore Banner.
Lawmakers reached a budget compromise. What new taxes and fees can consumers expect? Juvenile justice was revisited; will longer probation reduce crime? What's the future of Pimlico Race Course? Plus, financial help for Port workers.
