The coronavirus pandemic has not been easy on professional musicians: closed venues and restaurants mean that steady gigs have dried up for the…
We love it on this podcast when we meet people who are natural storytellers. And it’s an extra bonus when they happen to be talented musicians or poets,…
Unlocking a Musical Mind, Letitia VanSant’s “Parts & Labor,” and Jason Tinney’s “Ripple Meets the DeJames Burrows and Max Bent have created a catalogue of songs that offer insights into an autistic mind; music and conversation with LetitiaVanSant; and…
The Irish band "Celtic Woman" is in the midst of a 90 concert tour that makes stops in 75 cities across the United States, including a concert at the…
Today, we remember Pete Seeger. The iconic folk musician and activist, died in January at the age of 94. He would have been 95 tomorrow.Walt Michael and…
Future Islands will perform live on WYPR.org on 5/1/14 at 9:30 PM.
Caleb Stine is a thoughtful, incisive singer-songwriter who’s had an undeniable impact on the Maryland music scene with his work with the Brakeman and a…
Terry Teachout is the drama critic for the Wall Street Journal. He’s also a jazz musician, and the author of several books. In 2009, he published a highly…
Paul Miller, aka DJ Spooky, is a multimedia artist who works as a composer, editor, and author. He has developed music, film and experimental projects…
