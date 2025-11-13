Gabrielle Cavassa brings her sultry jazz stylings to Keystone Korner

Tom's next guest is Gabrielle Cavassa.

The California-born jazz singer has been on a roll since independently recording her eponymous 2020 debut album, and the following year being crowned the winner of the International Sarah Vaughan Jazz Vocals Competition. That caught the attention of the legendary jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman, who signed her up as the featured vocalist on his 2023 album, where are we…

Reviews of that CD — and Cavassa's featured vocals on it — were glowing. In one five-star review in Downbeat magazine, she was hailed as “a young singer with a deep, rich, and fragile voice…a star in the making.”

Cavassa also toured the U.S., Europe, and Asia with the Joshua Redman Group from late 2023 until this past Spring…and she joins us now in Studio A.

Gabrielle Cavassa performs tonight with her trio at the Keystone Korner jazz club here in Baltimore. The show starts at 7pm. For ticketing info, click here.