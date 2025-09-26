In new albums, Baltimore's Wordsmith crafts lyric and melody in pursuit of his truth

Baltimore artist Wordsmith is a hip-hop virtuoso, educator and activist known for crafting uplifting and thoughtful lyrics across genre-defying works.

His two new albums showcase his unique technique and add something new for returning listeners. Music for Mankind and Masterpiece Theater approach themes of identity, social strife and truth with distinct style.

Masterpiece Theatre and Music for Mankind, Wordsmith's two albums released in September 2025.

Wordsmith is set to appear at the Songbyrd Music House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night.

