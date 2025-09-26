2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Programs
Midday

In new albums, Baltimore's Wordsmith crafts lyric and melody in pursuit of his truth

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Photography by Yaseen Jones.

Baltimore artist Wordsmith is a hip-hop virtuoso, educator and activist known for crafting uplifting and thoughtful lyrics across genre-defying works.

His two new albums showcase his unique technique and add something new for returning listeners. Music for Mankind and Masterpiece Theater approach themes of identity, social strife and truth with distinct style.

Masterpiece Theatre and Music for Mankind, Wordsmith's two albums released in September 2025.

Wordsmith is set to appear at the Songbyrd Music House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night.

Listen-in to today’s episode from 12-1pm on WYPR and the Baltimore Public Media app. Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
