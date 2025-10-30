Christie Dashiell brings her jazz songbook to the Keystone Korner

Tom's next guest is Christie Dashiell. She’s a DC-born and North Carolina-raised singer and songwriter whose music glides across the genre boundaries of jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel and soul.

In the years since her debut album in 2016, "Time All Mine,” she’s been celebrated for her rich, clear voice and brilliant improvisational skills.

album photo credit Colville heskey Christie Dashiell's latest CD, Journey in Black, earned a 2025 Grammy nomination for Best Jazz Vocal Album.

Her most recent album, Journey in Black, was nominated for a 2025 Grammy Award in the category of Best Jazz Vocal Album. Downbeat Magazine deemed it a “masterpiece.”

The album features seven original compositions and two arrangements that explore themes of grief and joy, freedom and legacy. (It also features a stellar cast of musicians, including Shedrick Mitchell, Marquis Hill, Allyn Johnson, Romeir Mendez and her brother, Carroll Dashiell, III.)

She’ll be performing some of those tunes with her trio tonight at 7 at the Keystone Korner Baltimore jazz club, but right now, Christie Dashiell joins us here in Studio A.

For location and ticketing info at the Keystone Korner Baltimore, click here.

