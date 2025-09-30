Former NPR host Ari Shapiro stays on mic with storytelling and song

Last Friday, Ari Shapiro signed-off as a host of NPR's All Things Considered for the final time, ending a ten-year run in the host chair, and a 24-year career that he began as an intern for Nina Totenberg.

Ari has appeared as a vocalist with the band Pink Martini for many years. He’ll be appearing with them Friday night at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall here in Baltimore.

Yesterday afternoon, Ari Shapiro joined Tom on Zoom from Washington to discuss his retirement from NPR and his plans to stay connected with his audience through his writing, his storytelling, and his singing.

Because this conversation was recorded, we won't be taking any emails or calls.

