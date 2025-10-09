Carole King's chart-topping career as a singer-songwriter illuminated in Jane Eisner's new biography

Carole King was a 19-year-old songwriter from Brooklyn when she wrote "Take Good Care of My Baby" for the pop singer Bobby Vee. In 1961, the song would become one of nineteen Top-Ten hits Carole King would go on to write for other artists over four decades.

Ten years after that hit, King recorded an iconic album as a performer that garnered multiple hits for herself. Tapestry was an international sensation. It won four Grammy awards, and established Carole King as a force in pop music whose impact and influence are boundless.

Welcome to Midday. Tom's guest for the hour is journalist and author, Jane Eisner, who has written a scrupulously detailed and illuminating new biography of one of most influential American singer-songwriters of the 20th century.

It's called Carole King: She Made the Earth Move.

Jane joins us on Zoom.

