Carole King's chart-topping career as a singer-songwriter illuminated in Jane Eisner's new biography

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Journalist and author Jane Eisner. Her new biography of singer-songwriter Carole King is the latest in the Yale University Press series, Jewish Lives.
Jane Eisner photo by Nancy Adler Photography. Book jacket image courtesy Yale University Press.
Carole King was a 19-year-old songwriter from Brooklyn when she wrote "Take Good Care of My Baby" for the pop singer Bobby Vee. In 1961, the song would become one of nineteen Top-Ten hits Carole King would go on to write for other artists over four decades.

Ten years after that hit, King recorded an iconic album as a performer that garnered multiple hits for herself. Tapestry was an international sensation. It won four Grammy awards, and established Carole King as a force in pop music whose impact and influence are boundless.

Welcome to Midday. Tom's guest for the hour is journalist and author, Jane Eisner, who has written a scrupulously detailed and illuminating new biography of one of most influential American singer-songwriters of the 20th century.

It's called Carole King: She Made the Earth Move.
Jane joins us on Zoom.

(Audio will be posted here early this afternoon.)

Because of copyright restrictions, we regret that we are unable to include in this web post any of the music we played during the live broadcast.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
