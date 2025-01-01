Johns Hopkins has been the director of Baltimore Heritage since 2003, working to preserve historic places and revitalize historic neighborhood in Baltimore. Johns serves on the board of directors of Civic Works, Inc., Baltimore’s youth training and neighborhood revitalization corps, the Coppin Heights Community Development Corporation that is working to rebuild communities in West Baltimore, the Garrett Jacobs Mansion Endowment Fund, The Friends of Clifton Mansion, and the Evergreen House Foundation. He lives in an 1870 rowhouse with his wife Mary and two children, Johns and Lia, in Bolton Hill, the best neighborhood in America.