Baltimore Club Music changed dance music forever. A new book charts the genre's emergence.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST
If you walked into a Baltimore night club in the 1980s or 1990s, you were likely to hear something like I Got The Rhythm by Sounds of Silence.

Baltimore club music featured fast-paced, repetitive beats, low-fidelity vocals, a dizzying array of samples and raunchy humor. The influential genre of electronic dance music blossomed in places like Odell’s Nightclub or Club Fantasy into a beloved symbol of the city’s charm and grit.

Music journalist Al Shipley's new book, Tough Breaks: The Story of Baltimore Club Music, follows the genre from hometown sound to beyond the bounds of Charm City.

Shipley joined Midday to talk about the past, present and future of Baltimore's club music scene.

Baltimore club music was played during the live broadcast interview. Because of music licensing restrictions, we're unable to post the songs online.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
