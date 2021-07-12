Midday with the Mayor

-
Mayor Scott discusses priorities for American Rescue Plan funds, and his White House meeting on curbing gun violence.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins us for another of our monthly live conversations about city issues.
After a season of COVID-related losses, OC's Mayor says the popular beach town is ready for a big summer, and confident the tourists and sport fishers will return.
As a spike in city homicides raises new concerns about public safety, Mayor Scott describes new coordinated strategies for reducing the violence on our streets.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley On COVID, Re-Openings, And Securing The Waterfront Against A Rising BayThe former Annapolis restaurateur — who has led the historic capital city since 2017, through a tragic mass shooting and a pandemic — is hopeful about its future.
The Baltimore City Mayor discusses the outlook for sweeping policing reforms, the city's response to rising crime, plus COVID Relief & the city's new budget.