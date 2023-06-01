Mayor Brandon Scott on filling key seats in city hall, engaging Baltimore youth

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom to discuss his plans to keep Baltimore’s youth safe and occupied this summer and his efforts to fill vacancies in some key leadership positions in his administration, including in the Fire Department, the Health Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR / Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new series of summer pool parties, basketball games, and cookouts exclusively for young people on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The city is facing big challenges filling lower level positions, as well. There are 61 openings in the department of emergency medical services, and the Department of Public Works is still understaffed. What can the city do to convince people to join the team?

