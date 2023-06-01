© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott on filling key seats in city hall, engaging Baltimore youth

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated 667 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (official photo)
Image courtesy Baltimore Mayor's Office.
/
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated on December 8, 2020.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom to discuss his plans to keep Baltimore’s youth safe and occupied this summer and his efforts to fill vacancies in some key leadership positions in his administration, including in the Fire Department, the Health Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new series of summer pool parties, basketball games, and cookouts exclusively for young people on Friday, May 26, 2023. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR
/
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced a new series of summer pool parties, basketball games, and cookouts exclusively for young people on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The city is facing big challenges filling lower level positions, as well. There are 61 openings in the department of emergency medical services, and the Department of Public Works is still understaffed. What can the city do to convince people to join the team?

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
