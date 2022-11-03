© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Mayor Brandon Scott on school safety, unsafe vacants, staffing

Published November 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mayor Brandon Scott_headshot-2022_widecrop.png
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, a Democrat, was inaugurated as the city's 52nd mayor 695 days ago, on December 8, 2020. (Mayor's Office photo)

Today, we begin the hour with another installment of Midday with the Mayor, our live monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about important issues on his, and the city's, agenda.

Today's topic list includes:

  • departures of some of the mayor's senior staff;
  • school-based violence interruption;
  • the OIG's report on water treatment;
  • marking unsafe vacant housing units;
  • dealing with property-record backlogs;
  • funding for childhood trauma services; and
  • the city's new Cherry Hill Recreation Center.

Your comments and questions are welcome: Email: [email protected].
Or Tweet us @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

