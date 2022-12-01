Mayor Brandon Scott on GVRS, pension bill, two years in office

Coming up in the second half of today's Midday program, outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer joins Tom to reflect on the passing of the torch from one generation of Democratic leadership to another.

But we begin with a focus on Baltimore City, and another installment of our monthly Midday with the Mayor. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom on Zoom from his office at City Hall to take questions on key issues facing the mayor, the city and the people of Baltimore.

Topics for today's conversation include the city's troubling murder rate, which this year has again surpassed 300, for the 8th year in a row; progress in the city's Group Violence Reduction Strategy; why the mayor vetoed the City Council's pension bill, and what he considers his signature achievements as we approach the second anniversary of his inauguration as Baltimore City mayor.